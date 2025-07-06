BRAZILIAN winger Luis Henrique has signed for Inter Milan from Marseille becoming the Italian club’s second signing ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States.

“A new Inter player joins the family, welcome Luis,“ this season’s Italian Serie A and Champions League runners-up said on Saturday.

The Brazilian, who arrived in Marseille in 2020, made 108 appearances and scored 11 goals for the French club in all competitions.

He went on loan to Botafogo in 2022, returning to Ligue 1 in January 2024, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in the league last term.

According to the Italian press, Inter will pay 23 million euros ($26 million) for the 23-year-old.

Inter also signed Croatian midfielder Petar Sucic last week for 14 million euros from Dinamo Zagreb, with the Club World Cup kicking off on June 14 in the United States.

“I am very happy to have signed for such a big club. I think it will be a huge jump in quality in my career,“ said the Brazilian.

“I have known this league very well since a young age.

“There have many important Brazilians that have played here at Inter. I also want to make history here, just like they did.”

He added: “I hope we will make it as far as possible and that we will manage to win this competition that is starting soon.”

The northern Italian giants are also expected to formalise the arrival of Cristian Chivu early next week as the replacement for coach Simone Inzaghi, who left to join Saudi club Al Hilal.