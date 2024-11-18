Kelantan MMEA foils two smuggling attempts, seizes cigarettes and boat worth RM600,000

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kelantan has thwarted attempts to smuggle 280,000 sticks of white cigarettes and a speed boat valued at approximately RM600,000, in two separate operations in Tumpat and Kota Bharu.

The first case occurred in Tumpat at 4 am on Friday, following intelligence gathered by MMEA. State maritime director Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi said that the operation began when a suspicious unregistered speedboat was detected moving near the mouth of Sungai Tumpat.

MMEA seized the abandoned speedboat, which contained 22 blocks of compressed dry leaves suspected to be white cigarettes. The total value of the cigarettes and the boat was estimated to be RM500,000. The case is now being investigated under the Customs Act 1968.

In the second operation, MMEA intercepted a group of smugglers along the banks of Sungai Kelantan, near Pulau Gagak, in Kuala Besar, Kota Bharu. This operation resulted in the seizure of 280,000 sticks of white cigarettes, valued at RM100,000.

The seizure occurred after MMEA’s patrol boat was deployed to the area based on intelligence gathered. The authorities acted quickly after receiving the information at 12.40 am and managed to stop the illegal activity. The cigarettes were believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country for the local market.

Captain Erwan Shah called on the public to report any suspicious activities or incidents via the emergency hotline 999 or the MMEA Kelantan Operations Centre at 09-7780070.