PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S triumphant UEFA Champions League victory last month marked a new era for the club, but their upcoming Club World Cup clash with Inter Miami this Sunday reopens old wounds. The reunion with Lionel Messi, now starring for the MLS side, reminds PSG fans of a period marked by unfulfilled expectations.

PSG’s dominant 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League final signaled their evolution under Luis Enrique, shifting from a star-studded squad to a cohesive, youthful team. This transformation came after the departures of Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé, whose exits allowed the club to rebuild strategically.

When Messi arrived in Paris in 2021, hopes were sky-high. “My dream is to win another Champions League, and I think I am in the ideal place to have that chance,“ Messi said at his unveiling. Yet, despite flashes of brilliance, his two-year stint fell short. PSG regressed in Europe, exiting in the last 16 twice, a stark contrast to their previous semi-final and final appearances.

The Argentine’s mammoth €30 million annual salary and the challenge of balancing his role alongside Neymar and Mbappé often left PSG disjointed. By the end, sections of the Parc des Princes crowd turned on him, questioning his commitment. Though he delivered 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games, his impact was deemed insufficient.

French sports daily L’Equipe captured the sentiment: “PSG have not been better than they were before because of him... and he seemed to have as much desire to play in Ligue 1 as he did to go to the dentist.”

Now, Messi seeks redemption in Atlanta, where his stunning free-kick last week propelled Inter Miami past Porto. PSG, meanwhile, aim to cement their global dominance. Miami coach Javier Mascherano hinted Messi might channel past frustrations: “When he has something on his mind, he gives an extra effort.”

With pride and progression at stake, Sunday’s clash promises high drama—will Messi haunt his former club, or will PSG’s new-look squad prove they’ve moved on?