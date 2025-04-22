KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government through the local authority (PBT) has never approved any business licences for vape sales premises.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said patrolling and enforcement actions by the PBT are always carried out to combat vape sales and advertising activities in Kelantan.

“In addition, the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024 (Act 852) clearly controls more strictly the sales, advertising, and smoking areas of all types of products including vape,“ he said.

He said this when answering a question from Nik Bahrum Nik Abdullah (PAS-Chempaka) on steps that need to be taken to address the issue of Nanostick and Vape shops that are still operating in PBT-controlled areas at the State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex today.

Commenting further, Hilmi said that last year, 40 vape operations were carried out and 67 premises were seized.

“Until March this year, 10 operations have been carried out and 16 premises have been seized.

“We request all parties in Kelantan not to be involved in any activities related to vape,“ he added.