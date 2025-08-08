MIDA and MUFG Bank partner to boost high-value investments in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Bhd have formed a strategic partnership to accelerate high-value investments in Malaysia.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) targets global investments in semiconductors, speciality chemicals, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electric vehicles, digital sectors, and green technology.

MIDA CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid highlighted the partnership’s role in enhancing Malaysia-Japan economic relations.

“This strategic alliance will actively promote investment opportunities in high-value and competitive sectors by facilitating bilateral investment.”

He added that the collaboration will leverage business networks to foster joint ventures and strategic partnerships between Malaysian and Japanese firms.

The partnership also aims to position Malaysia as an attractive destination for Japanese investors through events and outreach initiatives.

MIDA noted that the agreement marks a key milestone in Malaysia’s push to become a leading innovation hub in Southeast Asia.

The timing aligns with Malaysia’s economic transformation under the recently announced 13th Malaysia Plan.

MUFG Malaysia CEO Motohide Okuda stated that the MoU reflects a shared vision to support Malaysia’s economic growth.

He emphasised leveraging MUFG’s global network to attract high-quality investments from Japan and beyond.

The partnership is expected to contribute to Malaysia’s sustainable development and long-term success. - Bernama