PASIR MAS: In a community-led effort to bolster flood preparedness in Kelantan, a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has delivered 25 emergency rafts, valued at RM100,000, to residents in the flood-prone areas of Rantau Panjang and Bakong.

The initiative is a collaborative partnership between the Kelantan Disaster Response Network (KDRN), the Rotary Club, the Archdiocesan Office for Human Development (AOHD) and local building materials supplier AKUBIG Sdn Bhd.

KDRN Commander Peggy Lua said the floating platforms are designed to help residents safeguard essential items during flooding, particularly electrical appliances and food supplies, which are often damaged or lost during the annual monsoon season.

“Five to six families can use each raft. They’re built collaboratively with local villagers and they provide a practical, low-cost way to protect belongings,” Lua explained.

Made with buoyant materials and topped with canvas roofing, the rafts are built to float above floodwaters and keep contents dry.

The project began modestly in Pahang with a budget of just a few hundred ringgit but was later expanded to Kelantan in response to growing demand.

Lua said they have also raised an additional RM30,000 to continue building more rafts.

“Last year we built 35 units. This year, 25 more are being delivered and we plan to add another 10 soon,” she said.

Mohd Ariffin Ismail, village chief of Mukim Lubuk Gong and coordinator for the recipients, confirmed that the rafts will be distributed across six villages, including Bakong, Kubang Pak Itam, Kuala Jambu, and Tok Abu.

“Flooding is a constant threat in this area. These rafts offer an alternative, practical solution for people to store their items safely when waters rise,” he said.

Mohd Salleh Nor, 55, one of the recipients, said the assistance was especially valuable for lower-income families.

“Before this, I used a wooden platform to keep things above water. But once the floodwater reached waist level, it became almost impossible. Now, living with just my child, this raft has made a big difference,” he said.

Lua added that the team is actively fundraising to continue scaling up the initiative, aiming to deliver more rafts in the coming months as flood risks persist.