Malaysia achieves 89.6% MSPO certification for oil palm plantations

MELAKA: A total of 5.03 million hectares, or 89.6 per cent of Malaysia’s oil palm plantation area, has been certified under the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) scheme as of June 30 this year. Deputy Minister of Plantations and Commodities Datuk Chan Fong Hin highlighted this milestone, emphasising the industry’s commitment to sustainable practices aligned with global standards.

“The MSPO certification initiative also enforces strict standards to ensure that oil palm plantation companies and smallholders are not involved in any form of forced labour,“ Chan said during the opening of the ‘Know Your Rights, Do It Right’ Programme Series 1/2025. He stressed that certified entities must comply with the Employment Act 1955, which prohibits forced labour.

The programme, attended by KPK Secretary-General Datuk Yusran Shah Mohd Yusof, aims to address labour issues in the plantation sector, particularly concerning foreign workers. Chan noted that over 75 per cent of the 280,000 workers in oil palm plantations are foreigners, primarily from Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

“The government recognises that heavy reliance on foreign labour can lead to exploitation and forced labour risks, especially due to opaque recruitment processes,“ he said. Such issues could trigger trade restrictions from countries like the U.S. if forced labour is detected in supply chains.

To mitigate these risks, the ministry is actively organising awareness programmes to ensure labour challenges do not hinder sector growth. - Bernama