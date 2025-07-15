Kelantan police BMI programme helps 90 officers overcome obesity

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has successfully helped 90 officers and staff transition out of obesity through its six-month ‘Biggest Losses’ Body Mass Index (BMI) reduction programme.

Out of 354 participants, these individuals achieved healthier weight ranges, while the remaining 264 continue their progress under close monitoring.

Deputy Police Chief DCP Mohd Ali Thamby emphasised the programme’s goal of enhancing personnel readiness through improved health.

“The ideal BMI is not just a health indicator, it reflects physical readiness, professional image, and the ability of personnel to perform demanding duties more effectively,“ he said during the programme’s closing ceremony at the Kelantan Police Headquarters.

Launched last November by the Training Branch of the Kelantan Contingent Management Department, the initiative involved personnel from 10 districts and departments across the state.

Among the success stories was Constable Muhammad Aiman Abdullah, 32, from the Gua Musang District Police Headquarters transport unit.

He lost 27.8 kg, dropping from 105.8 kg to 78 kg in six months.

“Previously, I would tire and feel sleepy easily, but now that I’m lighter, I feel more energetic and motivated to work,“ he shared.

His strategy included cutting sugar, avoiding rice at night, and opting for egg whites and grilled food.

The programme highlights PDRM’s commitment to fostering a healthier workforce, ensuring officers remain fit for duty while promoting long-term wellness. – Bernama