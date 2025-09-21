Kelantan police target 60 drug addict arrests daily in Ops Drugs Jihad

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police are targeting to arrest at least 60 drug addicts daily through an operation codenamed Ops Drugs Jihad to reduce the property crime rate in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said drug addicts have been identified as the main culprits of property crime, notably petty theft and housebreaking.

He said instructions have been issued to the head of the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department to carry out continuous arrest operations to nab daily drug abusers.

“Simply put, everywhere, it’s not just in Kelantan, drugs are closely linked to crime, especially property crimes.”

“When we implement Drug Jihad unabatedly, this crime rate can be reduced.”

“Addicts have been identified as the perpetrators of most property crimes, unlike violent crimes (like armed robbery) which are harder to prevent,” he said at a press conference after the Kelantan police contingent headquarters Monthly Assembly for September here today.

According to him, the property crime index recorded a drop of 26.6% compared to last year, but police cannot be complacent and must continue to carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them. – Bernama