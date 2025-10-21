Kelantan police to demolish illegal jetties at Malaysia-Thailand border

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police will proceed with the demolition of more than 100 illegal jetties along the Malaysia-Thailand border despite receiving various provocations from certain parties in Thailand.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the large-scale operation is scheduled to begin next Monday.

He confirmed the operation will be carried out in stages starting in the Pasir Mas and Rantau Panjang areas.

“Insya Allah, the operation will begin in Pasir Mas and Rantau Panjang first,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters today.

He added that authorities are currently facing several provocations from parties in Thailand.

Mohd Yusoff said the provocations included attempts to obstruct the demolition process.

He also mentioned issues related to family ties between residents living on both sides of the border.

Meanwhile, the Acting Commander of the Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force, ACP Ijid Landu Binju, said the GOF would assist the state police if required.

“The role of the GOF is to provide human resource and logistical support if requested by departments involved in the demolition of illegal jetties,” he said when contacted today. – Bernama