Kelantan requires event organisers to notify authorities early

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has reminded all parties to inform the local authorities (PBT) and relevant agencies in advance before organising any programme to avoid confusion, misunderstandings and negative perceptions among the public.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said that all forms of events, including health-related programmes, must be held in an orderly manner and in accordance with existing procedures and regulations.

He was referring to the organisation of a health programme in Kemumin, Pengkalan Chepa here, which was reportedly not officially communicated to the state authorities or enforcement agencies.

“The choice of venue and timing must also be considered wisely. Organising a programme until 2 am in a village area such as Kemumin could cause concern among local residents.

“Such actions may be deemed insensitive to societal norms and local surroundings, and it would not be surprising if complaints were lodged with the police,” he said in a statement today. - Bernama