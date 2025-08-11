Kelantan RTD seizes RM5 million luxury cars in statewide operation

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Road Transport Department (RTD) has seized 13 luxury cars valued at nearly RM5 million in a special operation.

The statewide crackdown, named Operasi Khas Luxury, began on July 1 and targeted imported and high-end vehicles.

Kelantan RTD Director Mohd Misuari Abdullah stated the operation aimed to enforce compliance with road transport laws.

Common offences included expired Motor Vehicle Licences (LKM) under Section 23(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Other violations involved no insurance coverage under Section 90(1) and driving without a licence under Section 26(1).

Authorities also uncovered cases of document falsification under Section 108 of the same act.

Mohd Misuari expressed concern over luxury car owners using fake registration numbers to evade detection.

He highlighted instances of foreigners driving luxury vehicles without valid licences as another serious issue.

Enforcement actions targeted models like the Toyota Vellfire, Toyota Alphard, and BMW 523i Limousine.

Other seized vehicles included a Ford Mustang Fastback, Mercedes E250 CGI, and Nissan GTR.

Mohd Misuari stressed that owning luxury cars does not exempt individuals from legal obligations.

The RTD will continue monitoring vehicle owners to ensure adherence to regulations.

From January to July this year, Kelantan RTD recorded 10,233 offences related to expired LKMs.

Additionally, 8,432 cases involved vehicles without insurance coverage.

A further 11,004 offences were logged for driving without a valid licence.

The operation underscores the department’s commitment to road safety and legal compliance. - Bernama