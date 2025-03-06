KOTA BHARU: Kelantan recorded a 15.1 per cent rise in its crime index in 2024, driven mainly by increases in violent and property-related offences, according to state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He stated that a total of 2,296 cases were reported between January and December last year, up from 1,994 cases in 2023, representing an increase of 302 cases.

Violent crime rose by 8.5 per cent from 390 to 423 cases, while property crime climbed 16.7 per cent from 1,604 to 1,872 cases, he added.

“Among the most concerning trends is the spike in rape cases, which rose 20.7 per cent, from 130 in 2023 to 157 cases last year,” said Mohd Yusoff during the 2025 Kelantan Police Chief Town Hall Discussion, themed ‘Youth Awareness: Preventing Social Ills, Shaping the Future’, held at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan.

Armed robbery without firearms also increased by 25.6 per cent from 43 to 54 cases, while assault cases saw a more modest rise of 6.8 per cent from 147 to 157 cases.

At the same time, several violent crimes recorded significant drops. Murder cases fell by 55.6 per cent from nine to four, and armed robbery involving firearms dropped 60 per cent from five to two instances.

In the property crime category, theft remained the most significant contributor with 732 cases in 2024, up 50.9 per cent from 485 cases the previous year.

House break-ins also rose sharply by 41.7 per cent with 628 cases, while car thefts increased by 23.3 per cent from nine to 12.

However, motorcycle thefts declined significantly by 46.9 per cent from 128 cases in 2023 to 68 last year.