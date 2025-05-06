SCORE with Spurs Camp, the highly anticipated football coaching programme by AIA Malaysia in collaboration with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, made an exhilarating return this year – bringing together over 1,300 aspiring junior and adult participants for a three-day football experience at the Eco Ardence Setia Alam Football Arena.

Held from 30 May to 1 June 2025, the camp was led by Tottenham Hotspur International Development coaches Lily Jervis and Sabrina Dias, alongside 24 experienced local coaches.

The camp was divided into two daily sessions: mornings were dedicated to the Junior Camp which welcomed more than 700 children aged 7-13, while evenings catered to the Adult Camp, which saw a turn-up of nearly 650 participants. This format ensured participants received tailored, age-appropriate training and guidance to maximise their experience.

Each day kicked off with dynamic warm-up activities that were also open to participants’ families and friends, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere where they could join in the excitement. Beyond honing basic football skills like dribbling, passing and shooting, the training sessions also featured tactical drills and friendly matches.

These sessions were thoughtfully structured to build confidence, encourage progression and reinforce key values such as teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship – all while ensuring the experience remained fun and engaging for participants of all ages and skill levels.

Launched in 2021 as a virtual football coaching programme during the pandemic with just 160 participants, Score with Spurs has steadily grown into a meaningful avenue for Malaysians to stay healthy and active in a fun and engaging way. In 2022, the programme transitioned to on-ground sessions with the introduction of the Adult and Junior Camps, which have since expanded to five to six sessions annually.

By making world-class football coaching more accessible to Malaysians, Score with Spurs continues to inspire and promote healthier lifestyles, nurture football talents from the grassroot level, and empower communities to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

