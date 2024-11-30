PETALING JAYA: The Kelantan government’s proposal to market the annual monsoon season, notorious for its devastating floods, as a tourism attraction has sparked a wave of criticism online.

The state’s tourism, culture, arts, and heritage committee chairman, Kamarudin Md Noor, suggested activities like surfing and showcasing traditional monsoon delicacies to draw visitors during the season.

He noted that Kelantan often feels “deserted” during the monsoon due to low tourist activity, according to an Astro Awani report.

However, netizens have slammed the idea as “insensitive” and “foolish,” especially as the floods continue to wreak havoc.

Platform X user Zac rebuked the proposal, saying, “The Kelantan State Government’s Tourism Exco has proposed turning floods into a tourism product in Kelantan.

“Does he think flood disasters are some kind of festival people want to attend? Absolutely ridiculous,” he wrote.

“And then, suggesting activities like surfing and introducing flood-themed food? What a foolish statement!”

“Completely insensitive.

“Every year, during the floods, we inevitably hear about innocent lives lost. Yet, he came up with the idea of turning it into a tourism activity. Completely out of touch!” the same user said.

His post quickly went viral, amassing over 265,800 views and 1100 comments, with many sharing the same view.

Another user called Amirul Haizad commented: “What kind of nonsense is this? People are suffering, and they come up with suggestions like this.”

“If that’s the case, all federal government aid for flood victims should be stopped. Let travel agencies bring tourists to witness how people suffer during the floods,” Misai Tebal wrote.

The backlash comes as over 51,000 residents have been displaced by severe flooding on the east coast. Kelantan remains the hardest-hit state, with 42,048 victims seeking refuge at 189 relief centres across 10 districts.