Total flood victims soar this morning, highest in Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: The continuous rains have caused the number of flood victims in several states to increase sharply, with the highest number in Kelantan, with 59,232 people evacuated to 221 temporary relief centres (PPS) as of this morning, compared to 50,947 people in 207 PPS last night.

The Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info Portal reported that Pasir Mas district still recorded the highest number of victims, at 22,156 people in 53 PPS, followed by Tumpat (8,434 victims, 17 PPS); Kota Bharu (5,944 victims, 31 PPS); Kuala Krai (5,253 victims, 39 PPS); Tanah Merah (4,366 victims, 26 PPS) and Bachok (2,844 victims, eight PPS).

Other districts also affected by the disaster were Pasir Puteh (4,956 victims, 21 PPS); Machang (4,395 victims, 20 PPS); Jeli (838 victims, five PPS) and Gua Musang (46 victims, one PPS).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage portal as of 8 am also informed that several major rivers in Kelantan have recorded readings exceeding the danger level, namely Sungai Lanas in Jeli with a reading of 28.78 metres, Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai (25.17 m), Sungai Kelantan in Tambatan Diraja (5.58 metres), Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob (28.79 m) and Sungai Sokor in Kampung Sokor (33.92 m).

In addition, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is also currently at 11.50 m, exceeding the danger limit of nine metres and the Bradley Steps in Kuala Krai at 25.25 m.

In TERENGGANU, 20,911 people from 5,916 families were taking shelter in 232 PPS as of 8 am this morning compared to 17,762 people at 8 pm yesterday.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) secretariat informed that the latest figures involved seven affected districts with Besut having the highest number of 9,338 victims in 96 PPS, followed by Hulu Terengganu (4,333 victims), Setiu (4,255 victims), Kemaman (1,534 victims), Dungun (709 victims), Marang (668 victims), and Kuala Nerus (74 victims).

A check on the InfoBanjir portal showed that water level readings at nine stations were at danger levels, six of which were in Setiu, including Sungai Nerus in Kampung Langkap and Sungai Setiu in Jambatan Permaisuri and Kampung Bukit.

In Kemaman district, it involves the Sungai Kemaman station at Rumah Pam Paya Paman while Dungun involves the Sungai Dungun station in Kuala Dungun and at the Jerangau Bridge.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims has reached 4,378 people from 1,432 families as of this morning compared to 2,210 people from 717 families last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all victims in five districts, namely Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena and Sik, were placed in 34 PPS.

He said Kubang Pasu recorded the highest number of victims with 1,708 people from 600 families in 13 PPS, followed by Padang Terap (1,145 families from 338 families who were placed in nine PPS)

“Meanwhile in Kota Setar, 735 people from 230 families were placed in three PPS, Pokok Sena, 429 people from 140 families in three PPS and in Sik, 361 people from 124 families were placed in six PPS,“ he said in a statement.

Total flood victims also rose in PERLIS with 488 people from 145 families in PPS as of 8 am this morning compared to 415 people from 125 families last night.

Perlis APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said all of them were taking shelter in four PPS, namely at SK Guar Nangka and SK Arau for the Arau area while the other centres are SK Titi Tinggi (Padang Besar) and Dewan Warisan (Kangar).

He said SK Guar Nangka PPS has 73 flood victims, SK Arau PPS (175 people), SK Titi Tinggi PPS (131 people) and Dewan Warisan PPS (109 people).

In PERAK, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat informed that a PPS had been opened at 11 last night, bringing the total number operating as of this morning to three.

A total of 20 victims from seven families were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Haji Aman PPS in Kerian, while 49 victims from 15 families were placed at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Klah Baru PPS, Batang Padang.

In addition, the secretariat also informed that Sungai Rui in Gerik, was at the warning level with a reading of 165.52 metres compared to the normal level of 165.10 metres.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the JKM Disaster Information website reported that a total of 291 victims from 100 families were placed in eight PPS involving two districts, namely Kuala Pilah and Tampin as of 8.30 this morning.

The PPS are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Keru, SK Gedok, SK Felda Sungai Kelamah, Dewan Felda Jelai 4, Masjid Felda Jelai 4 in Tampin; as well as Dewan Orang Ramai Dangi, SK Undang Johol and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Kampung Baru Kepis in Kuala Pilah with the number of victims is still being updated.