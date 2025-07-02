Kelantan seeks role in federal decision for Nik Nazmi’s replacement

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has expressed its hope for involvement in the federal decision to appoint a replacement for Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as joint chairman of the Kelantan State Development Action Council.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stated that while no official notification has been received, the state government wishes for its input to be considered.

“At present, we have not received any notification, but if the federal government intends to appoint his (Nik Nazmi’s) replacement, we hope the state government’s views will also be taken into account and there will be involvement from our side,“ he said during a press conference at the Kota Darulnaim Complex.

Fadzli described Nik Nazmi as a capable leader but clarified that the resignation was a matter between the former joint chairman and his party.

Nik Nazmi had announced his resignation on May 28, with the decision taking effect this Friday.