Kelantan strengthens Syariah law against LGBT and immoral acts

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government is reinforcing its Syariah Criminal Code (I) Enactment 2019 (EKJS) to combat LGBT activities and immoral behaviour.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan stated that the state remains firm in upholding Islamic teachings despite legal hurdles.

“EKJS 2019 was introduced to address syariah offences including sodomy, musahaqah (same-sex relations between women) and other immoral acts that defile the sanctity of religious life.

The state does not recognise deviant cultures that go against Islamic teachings. LGBT practices are a clear transgression of human nature, which undermines morals and social harmony,” he said in a Facebook post.

A special committee has been formed to enhance enforcement, involving agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police, Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department, and the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

The committee will coordinate efforts to tackle moral decay and deviant behaviours.

Additionally, the state has launched the Rabbani Community Culture Programme to strengthen Islamic understanding and engage at-risk groups.

Mohamed Fadzli urged the federal government to regulate online platforms promoting immoral content.

“The digital space must not be left unregulated and allowed to corrupt the minds and morals of society, especially the younger generation,” he added.

Kelantan police recently raided an LGBT gathering in mid-June, seizing hundreds of condoms and HIV medication at a bungalow in Jalan Kemumin. - Bernama