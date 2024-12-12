TUMPAT: The Kelantan government has suffered over RM30 million losses due to the first wave of floods that occurred at the end of last month (November).

State Education, Higher Education, Green Technology and Innovation Committee chairman Datuk Wan Roslan Wan Hamat said the amount is an initial estimate of the damage to property and infrastructure including schools under the Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK).

“There are six or seven schools under YIK affected by the floods.

“The total losses due to the flood disaster will probably increase as we have yet to complete collecting data from various agencies involved in this disaster,“ he told reporters after the launching ceremony of the Acceptance and Disbursement of Aid programme from Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Holding Berhad at Pantai Sri Tujoh here today.

Commenting further, Wan Roslan said apart from the damage to property and infrastructure, 207 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates under the YIK were also affected by the floods.

“All these students sat for the examination at nearby schools and were not affected by the floods as determined by the State Education Department (JPN) and YIK.

“Alhamdulillah, we have received information that all SPM candidates in the state were able to sit for the examination smoothly despite being affected by the floods,“ he said.

In another development, he urged students from the state who are studying in Syria to always heed the instructions from the Malaysian embassy there.

“We have received a report from Wisma Putra that the students from Kelantan who are in Syria are safe,“ he added.