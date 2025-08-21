Kelantan vaccinates over 20,000 children in measles-rubella immunisation drive

KOTA BHARU: More than 20,000 children in Kelantan aged between six and 59 months have received vaccination shots under the Measles and Rubella Supplementary Immunisation Activity (MRSIA).

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the initiative by the Ministry of Health (MOH), which began on August 4, aims to boost herd immunity and reduce the risk of measles and rubella outbreaks.

He said that as of August 17, the 14th day of the MRSIA implementation, Kelantan had successfully immunised 21,334 children, which represents 23.32% of the overall target of 91,500 children.

“So far, six districts in Kelantan have achieved coverage of over 25%, namely Jeli (43.6%), Tanah Merah (34.5%), Machang (28.1%), Bachok (26.9%), Kuala Krai (25.4%) and Pasir Puteh (25.2%).”

“Of the total vaccine recipients, 97.5% were citizens while 2.5% were non-citizens,” he said in a statement today.

Expounding further, Dr Zaini said the achievement reflects the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers together with government agencies, schools, and local communities to ensure children are protected from measles and rubella.

“I would also like to urge all parents and guardians with children aged six to 59 months to bring them to receive this supplementary immunisation.”

“Parents may obtain the free vaccinations at MOH health clinics, Malaysian Armed Forces facilities and through outreach teams.”

“Community cooperation is crucial to achieve the 95% coverage target by October this year, thereby strengthening herd immunity and protecting children from measles and rubella,” he said. – Bernama