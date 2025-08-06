CHUKAI: Twelve motorcycles were seized during a two-day street racing operation dubbed Op Samseng Jalanan here.

Kemaman Police Chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said the operation was conducted after a viral video showed a group of motorcyclists racing and riding recklessly and dangerously around the town.

He added that they issued 74 summonses for various offences under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The operation involved 17 personnel yesterday (June 7), running from 1 am to 5 am, and continued today during the same hours. During the operation, we seized 12 motorcycles and issued 74 summonses after inspecting 68 vehicles,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Razi urged parents to pay closer attention to their children’s movements and activities, particularly those involving motorcycles.

He said illegal street racing not only breaks the law but also poses a threat to the lives and safety of other road users.