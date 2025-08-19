Kemaman Port development proposal requested, Sandakan joins ASEAN liberalisation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has called for an updated development proposal from Kemaman Port Consortium to align with port expansion plans.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook confirmed the ministry’s request was made through the Kemaman Port Authority.

“In principle, MOT always encourages private investment in driving maritime activities,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Loke added that MOT will facilitate private sector involvement in port development projects.

Regarding Kedah’s proposed seaport in Sanglang, Loke clarified that no formal proposal has been submitted to MOT.

“Any port development plans for Sanglang remain at the conceptual stage,” he said.

He dismissed claims that new port limits were being drafted for Kedah and Perlis.

On Sandakan Airport’s upgrade, Loke confirmed its inclusion in the ASEAN Multilateral Agreement on air services liberalisation.

“This allows ASEAN airlines to operate flights to Sandakan without restrictions on frequency or capacity,” he said.

He noted that Malaysia has ratified the agreement to enhance regional connectivity.

Loke also highlighted incentives for foreign airlines operating in Sabah under Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s programme.

The government continues to encourage direct international flights to boost tourism and trade. - Bernama