Kenderong Forest Reserve pioneers helipad and tube wells for firefighting

GERIK: The Kenderong Permanent Forest Reserve has become the first location in Peninsular Malaysia to feature a helipad and tube wells for improved forest fire management.

Mohamad Farhan Sukiman, assistant director of the Perak Forestry Department, said the project provides an alternative water source beyond river supplies for firefighting.

The RM400,000 project was built on a 0.2-hectare former logging site between August and September last year.

“The Department of Minerals and Geoscience provided technical expertise for the tube wells, while our department managed site operations,“ said Mohamad Farhan.

He added that the nearby helipad reduces aerial operation times from 10 to three minutes for water collection.

This initiative showcases inter-agency collaboration in disaster management and environmental protection.

The project involved cooperation between federal and state agencies under a 2023–2025 firefighting infrastructure programme.

Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah of Perak’s Fire and Rescue Department highlighted how tube wells solve water access challenges in remote areas.

Previously, crews relied on distant fire hydrants or six-hour uphill treks to reach blazes.

Helicopters now transport personnel and equipment using the new helipad, significantly improving response times.

The site’s existing water sources, including lakes and mines, complement the new infrastructure for aerial firefighting. – Bernama