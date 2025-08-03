KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) has closed a section of Jalan Keningau-Tenom at KM151.950/142.250 starting today due to safety concerns following a landslide caused by continuous rain.

In a statement, JKR said monitoring work and the preparation of a diversion on the road shoulder are actively being carried out. However, if adverse weather conditions persist and the landslide remains active, the road closure will be extended until the route is deemed safe for use.

Road users are advised to take alternative routes via Jalan Tenom–Sipitang (through Sipitang) and plan their journeys accordingly.

Meanwhile, Jalan Keningau-Kimanis has also been fully closed since March 4 due to rain and ongoing landslides, with falling rocks still posing a hazard.

Travellers from Kota Kinabalu to Keningau or Tenom are advised to use the alternative route via Tambunan (Kota Kinabalu-Keningau-Tenom).

“JKR continues to monitor the situation closely and is carrying out clearing work. However, this depends on the conditions at the site. If adverse weather persists and landslides remain active, the road closure will have to be extended until it is safe for users,“ the statement read.