Kepala Batas shop owner freed on bail in upside down Jalur Gemilang case

GEORGE TOWN: The owner of a hardware shop in Kepala Batas has been released on police bail after being investigated for displaying the Jalur Gemilang upside down.

The 59-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night and freed on Sunday after police completed recording his statement.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman confirmed the release.

“Statements from over 10 people have been recorded to assist in the investigation,” he said.

The investigation papers have been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

Police are probing the case under three laws, including the Emblems and Names Act 1963.

Anuar assured the public that the investigation would be conducted transparently.

He confirmed that the shop owner had hoisted the flag upside down while a worker recorded the incident.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police have also received information about a planned protest over the matter.

The protest was initially scheduled to take place in front of the shop on Monday.

Authorities have advised against the demonstration to prevent public order issues.

“Investigations are ongoing, and we urge the public to remain calm,” Anuar added.

The case has drawn attention due to the improper use of the national flag. - Bernama