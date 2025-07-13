Keris Strike 2025 military exercise in Perak with US and Australian troops

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army will launch Exercise Keris Strike 2025 in collaboration with the United States and Australian armies, starting next Thursday.

The 14-day drill will take place across multiple locations in Perak, including Ipoh, Sungai Siput, Kuala Kangsar, and Lenggong.

The annual exercise aims to strengthen joint operational capabilities and deepen military cooperation with partner nations.

According to the Malaysian Army Public Relations Cell, the training enhances readiness in addressing regional security threats.

Residents in affected areas, particularly Ipoh and Kuala Kangsar, are urged to remain calm despite increased military presence.

The public should not be alarmed by foreign troops, military vehicle movements, or other related activities.

“It also enhances the Malaysian Army’s preparedness in responding to regional security threats,” the statement read. - Bernama