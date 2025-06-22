BUTTERWORTH: The Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) has approved 124 applications for the Union Affairs Development Grant (PHEKS), amounting to RM1.5 million, for the Northern Zone, covering Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim said this included 26 approved applications worth RM261,988 in Penang; 21 applications worth RM384,670 in Kedah; 15 applications valued at RM211,569 in Perlis; and 52 applications in Perak involving RM656,722.

“Overall, a total of 1,049 PHEKS applications were received this year from various trade unions nationwide, of which 551 applications amounting to RM7.15 million were approved,” he said.

“I hope this allocation will be put to good use to strengthen our unions,” he said at the Northern Zone PHEKS 2025 assistance presentation ceremony here today, which was also attended by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

This year, the government allocated RM10 million for the implementation of PHEKS, the highest in history, compared with RM5.8 million last year.

A total of RM7.15 million was distributed to trade unions under approved clusters, while RM2.85 million was allocated for the outreach and community service programmes.

Sim added that his ministry is targeting two million union members nationwide by the end of this year. He expressed confidence in reaching the target, noting that the number of new trade unions formed last year was five times higher than in previous years.

He said the MADANI Worker Card initiative has also helped boost trade union membership, which currently stands at one million, by offering discounts of up to 30 per cent at over 200 companies providing essential goods and services to registered members.

The PHEKS is a one-off financial aid provided to registered trade unions in Malaysia through the Department of Trade Union Affairs (JHEKS) under the KESUMA to support union-related activities.

Trade unions may apply for assistance under five designated clusters: Training and Education; Trade Union Movement Studies; Academic Writing on Labour Issues; purchase of IT equipment such as for the digitalisation of union management records.