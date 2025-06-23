  1. Sport

Para Powerlifting World Cup: Bonnie dominates to win gold medal

Bernama
  • 2025-06-23 09:02 AM
National paralympic powerlifter athlete, Bunyau Bonnie Gustin won the first gold medal for the 72 kilogram (kg) category during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum today. Bonnie break the paralympic record with 228 kg weighing. BERNAMA PIXNational paralympic powerlifter athlete, Bunyau Bonnie Gustin won the first gold medal for the 72 kilogram (kg) category during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum today. Bonnie break the paralympic record with 228 kg weighing. BERNAMA PIX

NATIONAL powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin faced little opposition to win the gold medal as he dominated the 2025 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Beijing China today.

The Sarawakian clinched the gold with a best lift of 215 kilogrammes (kg) at the China Administration of Sports for Persons with Disabilities (CASPD).

Jesus Cuevas Cisneros of Cuba won the silver with a lift of 175 kg while Ramubhai B Bhambava of India took the bronze with a 151kg effort.

Bonnie’s effort is a far cry from his world record of 232 kg he set when defending his Paralympic Games gold medal in Paris 2024.