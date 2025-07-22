KESUMA investigates Johor bus driver strike over unpaid wages

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) has initiated two investigations into a transport company following a bus driver strike at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Johor Bahru. The strike, which occurred on Sunday, was linked to unresolved worker grievances, including unexplained salary cuts and unpaid overtime.

Initial findings by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) revealed that drivers hesitated to file complaints due to fear of retaliation. “Many drivers were reluctant to lodge formal complaints due to fear of retaliation. To avoid a repeat of the incident, JTKSM conducted early-morning checks at the premises today and found no further disruptions,“ the ministry stated.

KESUMA also discovered that the company breached the Employment (Overtime) Regulations 1980, with drivers logging over 104 overtime hours in one month during inspections on July 17. The same operation saw 32 companies inspected, leading to 34 investigation papers—30 under the Employment Act 1955 and four under Act 446.

The ministry warned employers to adhere to labour laws, particularly regarding lawful salary deductions, with fines up to RM50,000 per violation. Human Resources Minister Steven Sim has directed strict enforcement against non-compliant firms.

Workers facing wage issues or mistreatment are encouraged to contact JTKSM via hotline 03-8886 5192/5937 or email jtksm@mohr.gov.my. - Bernama