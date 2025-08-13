Kelantan onion project first harvest to yield 18.4 tonnes

BACHOK: The Kelantan onion cultivation project is progressing well, with the first harvest expected to produce 18.4 tonnes within two weeks.

Kelantan Agriculture Department director NorBahani Zakaria confirmed the crop at the Permanent Food Production Park in Telong spans 4.6 hectares.

The project involves two shallot varieties, Baw 1 and Baw 2, cultivated by 10 operators using conventional and fertigation methods.

NorBahani stated the pilot project began last June, with the first harvest completed after two months of growth.

She noted that 250 kg of onions were harvested today, with expectations to meet the 18.4-tonne target by month-end.

The initial harvest will be distributed to local markets, including supermarkets, with pricing set by FAMA.

NorBahani revealed plans to expand the project to Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, and Jeli, covering 30 hectares statewide.

The expanded project aims to involve over 50 operators and achieve a total yield of 100 tonnes by year-end.

She highlighted the initiative as a joint effort by state and federal governments to boost local onion production.

The project also supports food security and reduces reliance on imported onions while creating economic opportunities for farmers. - Bernama