TELUK INTAN: Some 2,000 ketum plants were destroyed in a joint operation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and various government agencies in Labu Kubong near Sungai Manik today.

Hilir Perak Police Chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said intelligence gathered revealed that the ketum plants were being cultivated on government reserve land estimated to cover eight hectares.

“Based on the information we received, the Hilir Perak area is one of the largest ‘hubs’ for ketum leaf supply in the country, and the activity is operated by certain syndicates that plant, process and distribute ketum leaves nationwide.

“This marks the first phase of enforcement to curb this activity. We will proceed with a second phase targeting individuals who grow ketum plants on their own land,“ he told reporters after the operation at the location.

The agencies involved in the operation included the Land and Mines Office, Hilir Perak District Office, Department of Irrigation and Drainage, National Security Council, National Anti-Drugs Agency, and Public Works Department.