KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has opened applications for the Temporary Change of Licence (LPS) for the peak season, starting yesterday (May 15) until June 4, in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

In a statement today, APAD said the move was to ensure sufficient express bus services for Hari Raya Aidiladha, which would be celebrated on June 7 and 8.

“Interested bus operators are invited to apply for the LPS.

“Applications can be submitted via the i-SPKP system, with the LPS validity period for all approved applications set from June 5 to 10,” it said.

According to APAD, no 10 per cent surcharge would be imposed for the LPS during the peak season.

The agency said it always strived to provide the best service at all times, in line with the core values of Malaysia MADANI, namely Kesejahteraan (Prosperity) and Ihsan (Compassion), by improving mobility and the well-being of the people through safe and comfortable land public transport services.