Penang State Assembly pays tribute to ex-PM Tun Abdullah

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today offered its condolences and paid tribute to Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who passed away at the National Heart Institute (IJN) on April 14.

Penang Governor, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, in gracing the First Meeting of the Third Term of the 15th Penang State Legislative Assembly, called on Muslim assemblymen to recite Al-Fatihah, while non-Muslims were invited to observe a moment of silence or offer prayers according to their respective faiths.

“Before we proceed with the discussions and debates of this sitting, let us take a moment to remember the immense contributions and service of the late Tun Abdullah, who has returned to the mercy of Allah,” he said.

Ramli also expressed his appreciation to the Penang Government for renaming the Bandar Cassia Expressway as Jalan Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, calling the move more than a symbolic gesture.

“It is a sincere expression of gratitude for his leadership and the nation-building efforts he championed, particularly in promoting strategic development that has greatly benefited this state,” he said.

Ramli said he hoped the legacy of the Bayan Lepas-born statesman would continue to resonate in the history of Penang and remain deeply etched in the hearts of its people.

Fondly known as Pak Lah, Tun Abdullah passed away at the age of 85.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, he served as Member of Parliament for Kepala Batas from 1978 to 2008, and held the office of Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003, to April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He began his education at Sekolah Melayu Permatang Bertam in Kepala Batas, and later attended Bukit Mertajam High School, Daeratul Maarifil Al-Wataniah Religious School, and Methodist Boys' School, Penang.