Key suspect in Pakistani man’s murder arrested

GEORGE TOWN: The police have arrested a 38-year-old man, believed to be the key suspect in the murder of a Pakistani man in a shop in Pulau Tikus, here yesterday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the man was arrested at 12.55 pm today In a house raid in Tanjung Tokong, here.

He said three local men, who were in the house, were also arrested to facilitate the investigation.

The raid was conducted following an earlier raid, also in the Tanjung Tokong area, which resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman. A car was also seized in the raid, he said in a statement today.

Hamzah said the police have arrested eight people, including a woman, aged between 22 and 58, to assist in the investigation.

They were arrested in several raids around the Pulau Tikus area last night and are now on remand for between three and six days.

In the incident at 5 pm yesterday, the 48-year-old Pakistani man, who was believed to have been stabbed several times with a sharp object, was taken to a private clinic to receive treatment, but he died while receiving treatment.

The body was then sent to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem.