Key witness says he acted for Lim Guan Eng in Penang tunnel case

KUALA LUMPUR: The key witness in the Penang undersea tunnel corruption case involving Lim Guan Eng testified that he acted on behalf of the former chief minister to handle company formation and bank account matters.

Businessman Datuk Seri G Gnanaraja made this statement during examination by Lim’s counsel Ramkarpal Singh in the Sessions Court trial concerning alleged corruption in Penang’s major roads and undersea tunnel project.

Ramkarpal asked why Gnanaraja allowed his company Bumi Muhibah Capital Sdn Bhd to be used for the alleged offence.

Gnanaraja responded that he was serving the chief minister at that time and had to complete the tasks for him.

The prosecution’s thirty seventh witness stated he only met Lim twice in 2017 when requested to establish a company and open a bank account for project-related payments.

Gnanaraja denied defence assertions that Bumi Muhibah Sdn Bhd was established for fraudulent purposes.

Ramkarpal challenged the timeline, noting the company was incorporated in 2016 while Lim allegedly requested the bank account opening on 20 August 2017.

Gnanaraja maintained that he did not lie in his testimony.

According to amended charges, Lim faces accusations of abusing his position as Penang chief minister to receive a 3.3 million ringgit bribe.

The alleged bribe involved assisting Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli secure the 6.34 billion ringgit Major Roads and Undersea Tunnel Construction Project.

The offence allegedly occurred between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Chief Minister’s Office in Penang.

A second amended charge accuses Lim of soliciting a 10% kickback from the project’s future profits from Zarul Ahmad.

This solicitation allegedly occurred near The Gardens Hotel in Mid Valley City between 12.30 am and 2.00 am in March 2011.

Lim also faces two charges of disposing state-owned land parcels valued at 208.8 million ringgit to a developer linked to the tunnel project.

These land disposal offences allegedly occurred at the Penang Land and Mines Office on 17 February 2015 and 22 March 2017.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi will resume on 14 October. – Bernama