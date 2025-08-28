KKDW and INFRA commit to empowering rural women through programmes

ALOR GAJAH: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development remains dedicated to empowering rural women through comprehensive development programmes and initiatives.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang emphasised the ministry’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education, development, and sustainable employment opportunities for rural women.

“Rural women are not only the pillars of the family, but also agents of change who play a key role in the agricultural, education, health, and entrepreneurship sectors.”

She highlighted the necessity of providing rural women with opportunities to grow and become decision-makers in community development.

Rubiah delivered these remarks during her speech at the closing ceremony of the Rural Women’s Leadership Seminar organised by the Institute for Rural Advancement.

Nearly 300 participants from Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor attended the two-day seminar featuring various programmes on women’s rights.

INFRA has developed a special module for rural women as a key component of the rural community empowerment training programme.

“This year alone, INFRA has trained 1,300 participants nationwide through two main programmes for women.”

The programmes include community empowerment courses and leadership seminars designed to enhance women’s roles in rural development. – Bernama