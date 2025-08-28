Wawasan Dengkil’s order pipeline at healthy RM361m

DENGKIL: Earthworks and civil engineering construction services provider Wawasan Dengkil Holdings Bhd recorded revenue of RM180.6 million for the financial year ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), compared with RM188.5 million in FY24, primarily due to lower contributions from its non-core segment, namely the trading of construction materials, as well as the provision of machineries and commercial vehicles for hire.

There are no comparative figures for the preceding corresponding quarter, as this is the third interim financial report announced in compliance with the ACE Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia.

The construction services segment remained the primary revenue driver, contributing 90% of total revenue in FY25, while the balance was derived from the non-core segments.

Meanwhile, gross profit margin improved to 15.1% in FY25 from 14.1% in FY24, supported by lower depreciation expenses following the full depreciation of most commercial vehicles, as well as the completion of the Cybersouth Avaland project during the current quarter.

At the bottom line, the group registered a net profit of RM10.5 million in FY25, compared with RM11.3 million last year, mainly due to the one-off IPO listing expenses of RM2.1 million incurred in FY25.

Excluding the listing expenses, adjusted net profit stood at RM12.6 million in FY25, translating to a healthy net margin of 7%.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue in Q4’25 increased by 13.1% to RM45.9 million from RM40.6 million in Q3’25.

This was driven by higher construction activity from ongoing projects, including the Sungai Long project and the Central Spine Road project.

Correspondingly, net profit rose by 10.4% to RM2.3 million from RM2.1 million in Q3’25.

Executive director Lim Soon Yik said the company delivered a healthy set of results, supported by a strong project pipeline that will keep the group busy over the next two to three financial years.

“At present, we are managing 13 ongoing projects with an unbilled order book of RM361.2 million as of June 30, 2025,” he said.

Following the close of FY25, the group has subsequently received a letter of award (LoA) on July 2, 2025 amounting to RM44.8 million from PG LinkaranFibre Sdn Bhd to undertake the procurement, construction and commissioning of fibre optic infrastructure for the southern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

In addition, on July 1, 2025, the group accepted an LoA worth RM9 million from TG Malim Hi-Tech Park Sdn Bhd to carry out site clearance and earthworks for a 103.71-acre area at Behrang Ulu.

“Momentum in construction activities across both public and private sectors remains robust. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the value of work done in the government sector reached RM9.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025, while the private sector recorded RM28.2 billion, both the highest levels in the past decade.

“This positive trend is further supported by the 13th Malaysia Plan, which allocates RM430 billion to drive development expenditure and infrastructure projects.

“Our tender book reflects this encouraging backdrop. As of June 30, 2025, our tender book stood at RM1.6 billion, comprising RM1 billion from earthworks and civil engineering services for property development, as well as highways and urban rail construction projects and RM0.6 billion from solar farm infrastructure works.

“This balanced mix positions the group to benefit from Malaysia’s robust infrastructure development and the national energy transition agenda, which aims for 40% renewable energy capacity by 2035.

“As an earthworks and civil engineering construction services provider, the group is well-positioned to benefit from these growth prospects,” he said.

To recap, Wawasan Dengkil raised RM27 million in fresh funds from its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on March 25, 2025.