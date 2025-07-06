KLANG: Residents of Kampung Raja Uda, near here, are considering submitting a protest memorandum to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah regarding the construction of a four-storey columbarium adjacent to their mosque in their area.

Kampung Raja Uda Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) chairman Azhar Ibrahim said that most of the 5,000 residents in the village oppose the construction of the columbarium.

He said the project had not been discussed with the residents, who only became aware of it two weeks ago.

“Many residents are worried that the village area may become polluted by ashes generated from the cremation process, particularly for homes situated less than 10 metres (m) from the site,“ he told reporters after participating in a peaceful protest along Persiaran Raja Muda Musa in Port Klang today. The protest saw dozens of village residents expressing their opposition to the construction of the columbarium.

Azhar said that in the last two days, residents have submitted over 300 protest notices online to the Klang Royal City Council (MBDK) regarding the planned project on a one-hectare plot of private land.

He also said the villagers want the construction of the columbarium cancelled to ensure the comfort of residents, especially Muslims.

The imam of Kampung Raja Uda Mosque, Mohd Bazaireen Baharuddin, said the mosque management expressed regret over the proposal to build a columbarium less than 50 m from their place of worship.

“I am concerned that once the columbarium begins operating, it will host many religious ceremonies, making the Muslim residents here feel uncomfortable.

“We hope the Member of Parliament, state assemblyman, and Mayor of MBDK will listen to our concerns. We strongly oppose the construction of this four-storey complex,“ he added.