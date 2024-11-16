Khairul Hakim was helpful, cared for mother until his final days - Brother

KAMPAR: Muhamad Khairul Hakim Hamidi, 37, a senior assistant engineer with the Langkawi Public Works Department (JKR), who tragically lost his life in yesterday’s water surge incident at Sungai Jahang, Gopeng, was remembered by his family and friends as a deeply helpful person.

His elder brother, Muhamad Nazri, 51, shared that the youngest of six siblings had always been especially devoted to their parents.

“What I remember most is his kindness in caring for our ailing mother until her passing two years ago. Our mother died on Nov 9, and now he passed away on Nov 15. I’m deeply saddened as he was a diligent person who gave so much to our family,” he said when met at the Kampar Hospital Forensic Unit last night.

Muhamad Nazri said that his late brother, who was married and had three children, had been with JKR for many years and was transferred to the Langkawi office two years ago.

His last conversation with his brother was two days ago when Muhamad Khairul Hakim informed him that he would be heading to the mainland for work.

During their conversation, Muhamad Khairul Hakim mentioned plans to invite him and another brother for a motorcycle convoy, a wish that remains unfulfilled.

Muhamad Khairul Hakim’s remains will be brought back to their hometown in Kampung Bukit, Pokok Sena, Kedah for burial.

Muhamad Khairul Hakim was one of three JKR officers who drowned during a water rafting activity in Sungai Jahang following a water surge incident at 5.50 pm yesterday.

The other victims were Seberang Perai Tengah district engineer Suhaili Mat Saad, 47, and Langkawi JKR customer service officer Muhammad Ikram Abdul Bari, 29.

