Khaled, Marles reiterate concern about developments in South China Sea

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin reiterated serious concerns regarding developments in the South China Sea that undermine peace, security and stability in the region and emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international laws.

Mohamed Khaled made the stance in a joint statement with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles during a meeting in conjunction with the 4th Malaysia-Australia High Level Committee on Defence Cooperation in Melbourne, yesterday.

In the statement, both ministers also encouraged all parties to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoid actions that may raise the risks of accident, misunderstanding and miscalculation.

They also emphasised the need for all nations to resolve disputes surrounding the South China Sea peacefully in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Meanwhile, both ministers expressed their support for ASEAN centrality, and ASEAN-led regional architecture that is open, transparent, rules-based and inclusive, as well as their ongoing support for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers also acknowledged the value of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus and its Experts’ Working Groups as means for confidence building and conflict prevention, as well as capacity building.