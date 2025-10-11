Khazanah pledges RM1.05bil investment support for Budget 2026

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, has thrown its full support behind the newly tabled Malaysia MADANI Budget 2026, pledging significant investments across multiple sectors to drive national economic growth.

Managing Director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir welcomed the budget, themed “Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat,” which was presented by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim on October 10.

“This Budget reflects a commitment to national rejuvenation, institutional reform, and inclusive economic growth - values deeply aligned with Khazanah’s mandate in Advancing Malaysia,” Amirul said in a statement.

Khazanah has outlined substantial financial commitments to support the government’s economic agenda:

*Mid-Tier Companies Programme:* The fund will provide up to RM250 million in financing to help medium-sized Malaysian companies expand operations and enhance their position in the value chain.

*K-Youth Skills Development:* A RM200 million investment will fund work-based training programs for 11,000 Malaysians in high-value sectors, preparing the workforce for future industries.

*Heritage Conservation:* The largest single commitment of RM600 million will go toward conserving historic sites including Carcosa Seri Negara and six buildings within the Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad Complex in Kuala Lumpur under the Warisan KL initiative.

Khazanah emphasised its continued support for the government’s priority investment areas, particularly semiconductors, energy transition, and rare earth resources.

In the semiconductor sector, the fund is facilitating partnerships between Malaysian companies and multinational corporations.

These efforts align with the broader GEAR-uP initiative, a collaborative program with other government-linked investment companies to strengthen domestic investment capacity.

The sovereign wealth fund operates through specialised investment vehicles including Dana Impak and Jelawang Capital, which focus on expanding opportunities and developing Malaysia’s innovation ecosystem.

Khazanah also expressed support for measures aimed at strengthening Malaysia’s international connections, particularly the empowerment of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

The fund believes enhanced air connectivity will attract greater foreign investment and bolster the aviation and tourism sectors, providing crucial momentum ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Amirul emphasised that Budget 2026 represents more than immediate spending priorities, describing it as a foundation-building exercise for Malaysia’s economic future.

“Budget 2026 reflects a collective effort and commitment to fortify Malaysia’s foundations, laying the groundwork for a resilient, inclusive and future-ready nation,” he stated.

The budget’s emphasis on fiscal discipline, improved governance, and targeted investments in high-value sectors aligns with Khazanah’s strategic framework under both Ekonomi Madani and the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan.

Khazanah reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the government and partner organisations to transform national economic priorities into tangible benefits for Malaysians.