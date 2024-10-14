Kidnapped 12-year-old left to starve for four days by captors

PETALING JAYA: The 12-year-old girl who was found safe after allegedly being kidnapped by six individuals on October 8, was left starving during her period of captivity.

According to Kosmo, in addition to being starved for four days, she was also slapped by one of her abductors and endured a harrowing time under them.

She, however, managed to escape and resorted to seeking help from a stranger to get an e-hailing ride.

However, the location where the girl was held has yet to be revealed.

The girl from Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Klang, was found safe while six individuals have been arrested in connection with her alleged kidnapping.

The incident began when the girl went to retrieve food from a car parked at her flat on October 8 at around 2.20pm.

However, she did not return, prompting her mother to search for her at 3pm before lodging a police report at 8.59pm after failing to find her.

According to The Star, South Klang OCPD Asst Comm Cha Hoong Fong confirmed the victim was located at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday (October 12).

“Investigation showed that the victim was believed to have been kidnapped,“ he was quoted as saying.

Following intelligence leads, police conducted raids in Segambut Dalam, Setia Alam, and Pandamaran on Saturday.

“Four men and two women, aged between 13 to 23, were detained in the raids. We also seized the car used by the suspects to kidnap the victim,“ he added.

It is learnt that one of the suspects has a prior criminal record. All suspects are currently under remand.