PETALING JAYA: A 12-year-old girl, reported missing on Tuesday (October 8) from Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, has been found safe while six individuals have been arrested in connection with her alleged kidnapping.

The incident began when the girl went to retrieve food from a car parked at her flat on October 8 at around 2.20pm.

However, she did not return, prompting her mother to search for her at 3pm before lodging a police report at 8:59pm after failing to find her.

According to The Star, South Klang OCPD Asst Comm Cha Hoong Fong confirmed the victim was located at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday (Oct 12).

“Investigation showed that the victim was believed to have been kidnapped,“ he was quoted as saying.

Following intelligence leads, police conducted raids in Segambut Dalam, Setia Alam, and Pandamaran on Saturday.

“Four men and two women, aged between 13 to 23, were detained in the raids. We also seized the car used by the suspects to kidnap the victim,“ he added.

It is learnt that one of the suspects has a prior criminal record. All suspects are currently under remand.

Cha urged those with further information regarding the case to contact the South Klang police headquarters at 03-3376 2222 or the nearest police station.