Kidnapped child victim molested, to be sold to prostitution syndicate

SHAH ALAM: A 12-year-old girl who was abducted in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Klang near here last Tuesday is believed to have been molested and to be sold to a prostitution syndicate.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that based on an investigation, four individuals in a car, including a woman known to the victim, had invited the girl for a ride and then took her to a rented apartment in Setia Alam, here, where she was confined for four days.

“During that period, the victim is believed to have been sexually molested by two suspects aged 13 and 23.

“The 23-year-old suspect is believed to have contacted a prostitution syndicate in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, over a dealing to sell the girl,” he said when met at the disposal of case items involving various types of drugs at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Hussein said quick action by the police in disseminating the news of the child’s disappearance caused the syndicate to refuse to proceed with the deal.

He said it also resulted in the suspect booking an e-hailing vehicle and asking the victim to return home on October 12.

“The investigation also found that the child was abused and made to smoke electronic cigarettes, causing her to be in a delusional state,“ he said.

Hussein said the remand order against the six suspects in the case would end tomorrow, but the police would request to extend it.

He said the police were also tracking two more suspects in the case which is investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code.