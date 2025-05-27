KOTA BHARU: Police believe that four suspects involved in the recent kidnapping and extortion case against a goldsmith shop owner in Palekbang, Tumpat, are members of a criminal group active in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the group is believed to be active in criminal activities in the state for a long time and had targeted several individuals for extortion.

“They are a group of criminals involved in extortion, including against the victim in this case, in addition to asking for protection money from the victim.

“This group is also believed to be involved in other criminal activities including drug trafficking and has links with criminal partners in neighbouring countries,“ he told reporters today.

According to him, the group may be facing difficulties in paying for drug supplies obtained from neighbouring countries following the strict action by the police after the cross-border ban since December last year.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff reminded the public not to easily believe unverified reports regarding the case, including the assumption that the victim owed the suspect.

“Do not make unfounded assumptions. Let the police investigate and resolve this case as soon as possible,” he said.

He said the criminal group involved is believed to have been extorting money from the victim for a long time, and most recently asked the victim to hand over 80 kilogrammes of gold, estimated to be worth approximately RM40 million.

On May 20, a video clip went viral showing the victim’s vehicle being stopped before he was forced into a grey Suzuki Swift.