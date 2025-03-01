SEREMBAN: A kindergarten assistant pleaded not guilty in two Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of cheating two individuals involving losses of more than RM1.6 million in a non-existent investment.

In the court before Magistrate Nurul Saqinah Rosli, Rozma Yunus, 56, and another person still at large, were charged with deceiving a 57-year-old man into making payments amounting to RM1, 545,824 into three bank accounts owned by the accused for a non-existent investment.

The offence was allegedly committed in Kampung Tok Dagang, near here between Aug 20, 2021, and April 1, 2022.

Magistrate Nurul Saqinah allowed her bail of RM3,000 with one surety.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Nur A’qilah Syarfa Nik Zaidi, while Rozma was represented by lawyer Lee Boon Shian from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

The woman was also charged before Magistrate Syed Farid Syed Ali with deceiving a 59-year-old woman into paying RM97,800 for the same purpose into two bank accounts belonging to her in Taman Panchor Jaya, Paroi, between July 2017 and 2022.

Magistrate Syed Farid allowed Rozma bail of RM9,000 with one surety. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal appeared for the prosecution in the case.

Both cases, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, are fixed for mention on Feb 4.