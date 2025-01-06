Muhammad Irfan plans to break national discus throw record

FRESH from his bronze medal win at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, national discus thrower Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin has declared his intention of breaking his national record.

He described his current fitness level as being most satisfactory in the past several years, and plans to make the most of it to beat the 62.55 metre (m) throw he made at the Austrian Athletics Championship in Linz, Austria in 2017.

He also revealed that he has discussed with his coach Frank Petrovic about the need to compete abroad, especially in Europe at the end of June or July, to measure the true level of his current performance but it would depend on being able to secure sponsorship.

“Honestly, my current shape is like when I was 23 or 24, I have more speed, lighter and more explosive. So I don’t want to waste it by just competing in Malaysia.

“I’ve tasted success in Southeast Asia, my main focus is the gold in the Asian Games or the Asian Championship and obviously I need to go abroad for the moment of a hit throw,” the six SEA Games gold medalist told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after returning home from the 2025 Asian Athletics Championship, where he was the only Malaysian to win a medal with his throw of 58.82 m.

He also credited his coach for his current performance and physical levels.

“What I am doing is being me. I mean, I eat right, rest well and at the same time, I don’t put too much pressure on myself. What I have now is the result of my and my coach’s hard work,” he added.