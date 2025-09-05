King and Queen attend national Maulidur Rasul celebration at MAEPS

SERDANG: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, attended the national-level 1447H/2025M Maulidur Rasul celebration at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) today.Their Ma

Their Majesties’ arrival at the venue at 9.26 am was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

At the event, His Majesty presented the “ Anugerah Perdana Maulidur Rasul” to the Pilgrims Fund Board chairman, Abdul Rashid Hussain and to the recipients of the various categories under the Maulidur Rasul Award in recognition of their great contributions to the development of the ummah and the country.

Themed “Membangun Ummah MADANI”, the ceremony was attended by nearly 10,000 guests. This year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration emphasised the importance of emulating the leadership of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, which is centred on justice and kindness in building a just, civilised and viable society

The journey of the “Hijrah “and the Madinah Charter serve as the foundation for the “Ummah MADANI” concept, aligning with the government’s commitment to uphold the dignity of Islam and enhance the well-being of society in Malaysia.

This year’s celebration is particularly significant, highlighting the Quba Mosque — the mosque built by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the Hijrah — as a symbol of the establishment of Islam’s physical institutions that support the social and political structure of the ummah.

The mosque’s architecture not only embodies aesthetic beauty but also symbolises spirituality, justice, and compassion — the very principles that formed the core of the Prophet’s (PBUH) leadership.

The Maulidur Rasul celebration is one of the government’s official annual events, observed at both the federal and state levels, reflecting Islam’s status as the religion of the Federation.

This occasion is not merely a commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) but also a vital platform to unite the community in emulating his way of life, struggles, and Sunnah.

Earlier, a total of 6,165 participants from 120 contingents representing ministries, statutory bodies, and private agencies participated in the Maulidur Rasul, accompanied by the heartfelt recitation of the “selawat”. - BERNAMA