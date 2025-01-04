King attends Johor Palace Aidilfitri Open House

JOHOR BAHRU: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia graced the Johor Palace Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Istana Besar Johor here today.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page, the event was attended by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, along with his wife, Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda, and the Raja Muda of Johor, Tunku Iskandar Tunku Ismail.

Also present were Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim, and Tunku Putera Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

“Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah were also in attendance.

“Despite the hot weather, it did not stop the people from greeting His Majesty and the Johor Royal Family,“ the post said.