KAJANG: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has consented to the appointment of the new Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

“The new ambassador to the US will be announced soon. It will follow the process. Please be patient for a day or two,“ he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Prima Saujana Mosque here.

Anwar was responding to questions regarding the replacement for Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, whose two-year tenure as Malaysia’s Ambassador to the US ended on Feb 10.

Mohamed Nazri assumed the role on Feb 9, 2023, and according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, his appointment was based on his extensive experience in government administration.

Previously, Anwar said the government had identified a candidate for the role and was in the process of obtaining the consent of the King.

In other developments, Anwar said the government has yet to decide whether to extend the contract of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

“When a decision is made, I will announce it. We’ll see when his contract is nearing its end,“ he said when asked about international media reports claiming that Azam’s contract would be extended by another six months.

For the record, Azam has held the position since March 2020. His contract was extended for one year on May 10, 2023, and then again for another year the following year.